Allied Insurance Closes its Office For a Week

Allied Insurance closes its office for one week and has opted for online platforms to provide services to its customers.

Allied Insurance has revealed that even though the offices will be closed for one week, they will be providing services through its mobile application, website (myallied.mv), and email.

They have further highlighted that applying to insurance planning, foreign insurance, and takaful services will be available from its online platforms.

Allied Insurance has taken this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

