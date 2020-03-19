Government to exempt 40% from electricity bill and 30% from water bill

With the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives, the government has announced that they will be exempting part from the water and electricity bill to help the public.

In a press conference held, Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer has stated that the government has decided to exempt 40% from the electricity bill and 30% from the water bill.

Previously the government has announced that they will be providing 1 ton worth of water free for all the households in Male’, in regards to its efforts to help the public amid the spread of COVID-19.

Also, the government has announced a MVR 2.5 billion package to minimize the effects economic downfall will have on the local businesses and to secure jobs.

