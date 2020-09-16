Vice President Emphasizes Government Commitment to Islamic Values during Meeting with Religious Scholars

Vice President Faisal Naseem reiterated this Administration’s commitment to strengthening and promoting Islamic principles within the country, during his meeting with local Islamic scholars, held this evening at the Islamic Centre’s Conference Hall. He also expressed his appreciation to the scholars present for their hard work to spread awareness regarding faith, in spite of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

The Vice President emphasized that Islamic scholars play a crucial role in alleviating key social issues, and improving youth discipline. The scholars shared their perspectives regarding the best methods of increasing religious knowledge and awareness within the country and expressed their eagerness to support activities designed towards those ends. To facilitate religious outreach during these difficult times, Vice President Faisal Naseem and the scholars discussed ideas such as the possibility of conducting Islamic classes online for the benefit of students living abroad and holding this year’s National Quran Competition online.

Also present at the meeting was the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Zahir, who shed light on some of the Ministry’s ongoing activities and projects relevant to strengthening Islam in the Maldives. Concluding the meeting, the Vice President highlighted the importance of incorporating religious awareness messaging into the country’s decentralization framework, to reach and ensure the involvement of local communities nationwide. He also emphasized the importance of Islam in enhancing respect for one another within communities.

