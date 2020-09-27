Ooredoo Maldives Inaugurates Digital Kiosk for Tourists at Velana International Airport

Ooredoo Maldives today inaugurated a Digital Kiosk especially for tourists at Velana International Airport. The 24-hour self-service Digital Kiosk enables contactless registration, payments and instant dispatching of tourist SIMs. The company believes that providing contactless and fast services is crucial under the current circumstances to ensure safety for its customers as well as its employees.

Ooredoo Digital Kiosk for tourists was officially inaugurated today by Honorable Minister of Tourism, Dr Abdulla Mausoom at a special event launch event held at the Velana International Airport. The event was also attended by CEO & MD of MACL, Mr Gordon Andrew, MD of MMPRC, Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, Chief Executive of CAM, Mr Ilyas Ahmed, Ooredoo Maldives Board Director, Uza. Dheena Hussain.

“Ooredoo being a community-focused company, we have always thrived to boost the economy and enrich the lives of the people of our communities through digital. As we continue the fight against the ongoing global pandemic, Maldives has been able to establish a Safe Haven and welcome travellers from around the globe to enjoy the sunny side of life. As service providers, we believe that it is our duty to use our strengths to contribute to the nationwide efforts in restoring the Maldives tourism industry and ensuring the safety of our travellers in every way possible. Today we have established our Digital Kiosk for tourists at Velana International Airport enabling contactless services to travellers to help them stay connected with their friends and family during their stay, on the best network in the Maldives.” said Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo Maldives, Hussain Niyaz.

Ooredoo Digital kiosk at Velana International Airport established right in front of the Arrivals provides 24/7 access to:

Tourist SIM Cards

Bill Payments

Recharge Services

m-Faisaa Cash in Services

Ooredoo Maldives has recently launched a destination Marketing Campaign – Visit Maldives Now, reaching its international network of over 117 million people across 10 countries to help the nation kickstart its tourism at a faster pace.

