MIFCO Fish Packing Services to Restart in Kanduoih-giri

Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company (MIFCO) has stated that the fish packing services provided to the public by the company’s fresh fish processing plant, “Kanduoih-giri Fish Village” will be restarted.

MIFCO mentioned that the main aim of the decision is to develop the fishing industry with the increased participation of the public as one of the main aims of the government such as packing and exporting of large tuna and reef fish to increase the variety of fish. And that the increase in exports will lead to an increased inflow of foreign currency.

The company further outlined that those who are interested in packing tuna and reef fish can submit the application where the services will be provided based on the facilities available. The application form is available on MIFCO website at https://mifco.com.mv/download

Source URL: Corporate Maldives