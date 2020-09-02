Take Your Hair from Flat to Fab with Batiste Blush Dry Shampoo from ADK General Trading!

The Batiste Blush Dry Shampoo is feminine and powerful, just like you. A few sprays of this beloved bottle will add some spring to your hair, and your step.

A fragrant bouquet of freesia, tuberose, and peony, is blended with orange peel and warm spices- A combination that is both pretty and playful. The water-less formula targets excess oil and grease at the roots. Further, the product is sulfate-free and vegan.

With just 4 steps- shake, spray, massage and style- you can be confident your hair looks great no matter what life throws your way.

Batiste Dry Shampoo is one of the many brands sold by ADK General Trading.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives