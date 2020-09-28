Introducing ‘Maldives Border Miles’, First of its Kind Loyalty Program for Tourists

The Maldives has introduced “Maldives Border Miles” program, the first of its kind loyalty program developed in the entire world for tourists. During a special virtual ceremony held to mark World Tourism Day 2020, the Minister of Tourism Honorable Abdulla Mausoom has inaugurated the “Maldives Border Miles” program, aimed to boost tourism in the Maldives.

Maldives Border Miles is a tourism promotion program initiated by Maldives Immigration, and developed with joint stakeholders, who also joined the ceremony; Ministry of Tourism, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL). This program will be officially implemented on 1st December 2020 and is believed to take the tourism sector of Maldives to peak in the foreseeable future.



This program is a three-tiered loyalty program for tourists. Tourists who enrol in this program will earn points based on the number of visits and duration of stay. Additional points will be awarded for visits to celebrate special occasions. There are three categories in this program; Aida (bronze tier), Anantara (silver tier) and Abaarana (gold tier). Each tier will be defined by a set variety of rewards, services or benefits, which increase in value as members progress.

The Minister of Tourism Honorable Dr Abdulla Mausoom stated, “The Maldives Border Miles” program which was launched today is a program which will increase the popularity of Maldives as a tourist destination and provide a path for more marketing and advertising opportunities. In addition, I think that this will further enhance the popularity gained in the key markets of Maldives tourism.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Controller General of Immigration, Mr Mohamed Ahmed Hussain, mentioned how the Maldives is ready to welcome tourists and provide them with an experience like never before. “The hotel reception is not where the tourists begin their holiday. Their awaited journey begins from the welcoming smile of the immigration officer at the border, which indeed narrates the initial chapter of a memorable vacation. And with the introduction of Maldives Border Miles, we are prepared to welcome them with privileges and facilitate an experience like never before.”

Following the launch of the program, The Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, highlighted the importance of marketing this program to tourists all over the world. “Our sincere hope is that this program aids in increasing the destination presence and produces a beneficial impact on the tourism industry, as well as increase the tourist arrival rate in the future. We look forward to its successful implementation in the approaching days.”

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Maldives Airports Company Limited, Mr Gordon Andrew Stewart also touched upon the importance of the program and safe tourism. “Maldives Border Miles program is an innovative way to attract global travellers to the Maldives. To support this, we are focused on our passengers and staff’s health. We have taken a number of steps to assure that Velana International Airport is a safe airport, for all our travellers. We recently attained the Airport Industry Association; ACI International Health Accreditation certification. This certificate recognizes the steps we have implemented to ensure we have all the required health and safety measures in our airport to assure passengers of their safety while travelling through the airport.”

With the introduction of the Maldives Border Miles program, it is expected that tourism will boost considerably as it is an added advantage in promoting the Maldives. Furthermore, it is also a golden opportunity for returning visitors to rediscover the best of Maldives and get the most out of their visit to the sunny side of life.

For the most recent updates of the program, visit imuga.immigration.gov.mv/mbm

Source URL: Corporate Maldives