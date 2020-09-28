Aasandha Introduces Mobile Application to Improve Transparency

Aasandha has launched the company’s first mobile application. The application was developed especially for Maldivians using Aasandha scheme. The application is now available on PlayStore and will soon be available on App Store as well.

After downloading and registering on the app, from places providing services under the Aasandha Scheme, in those places using Aasandha’ online portal “Vinavi”, the details of service can be accessed through the app. E-prescriptions can also be viewed through the app.

State-run Aasandha Company Ltd informs that the main reason for introducing the application is to improve transparency in the company’s actions.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives