Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Appoints Matai Gilroy as its New Director of Sales and Marketing

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced the appointment of Matai Gilroy as its new Director of Sales and Marketing.

From Tahiti and resident in Bangkok, Matai commenced his two-decade-long career in hospitality in his home nation, with roles in reservations and night management before specializing in sales. He most recently held Director of Sales and Marketing roles at Thailand’s W Retreat Koh Samui and Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives.

From an island himself and having always worked in luxury beach resorts rather than urban properties, he arrives at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo with an innate understanding of what makes the Maldives such a uniquely idyllic and indulgent holiday destination. In his new role, he will help to define the strategies, initiatives and campaigns that will ensure the recently opened and intimate 38-villa resort is recognized as one of the Indian Ocean’s most desirable retreats.

Key amenities at the property include its two spectacular house reefs (home to 22 resident hawksbill turtles), distinctive Marine Butlers concept and its newly unveiled, vast and spectacular Royal Residence villa. An accomplished free diver and surfer, Matai is looking forward to showcasing Raffles Maldives Meradhoo spectacular setting in the remote and unblemished Gaafu Alifu atoll as well as the exemplary service and attention to detail its accomplished team will offer.

Speaking about his appointment, Matai said: “Raffles is an iconic brand with a rich history and bright future. I am excited to be part of the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo team, promoting a resort that is perfect for those who want exclusivity, intimacy and peace in a setting that is as close as can be to the wonders of nature. I look forward to working with our partners to spread the word about what makes Raffles Maldives Meradhoo so special.”

