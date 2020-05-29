Team Thaana Mellow Launches ‘Thaana Mellow’ App

‘Thaana Mellow’ App has been introduced by Team Thaana Mellow to help the blind and visually impaired people living in the Maldives.

The app translates written Thaana to Latin, enabling phone screen readers to read it out loud, making the written Thaana information available to the blind and visually impaired community.

The idea of ‘Thaana Mellow’ app has been in development since the last year when Team Thaana Mellow won first place in UNDP’s Miyaheli 2019.

Miyaheli Social Innovation Camp is an initiative by UNDP Maldives in partnership with Ooredoo. Miyaheli is the first Social Innovation Camp in the Maldives, calling for ideas from the youth to improve our community through innovative solutions.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives