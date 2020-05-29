Nurses: The Real Heroes of COVID-19 Pandemic

Every crisis has its heroes, every disaster highlights the selflessness and sacrifices people have to make to survive. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nurses out of the comfort of their own workplace and into new locations in the pursuit of doing their job of providing and caring for patients. Some have to travel very far or are quarantined in facilities in order to give 24/7 care to patients. In some countries without adequate PPEs and other safety equipment, nurses have resorted to wearing garbage bags as protection and still continues to serve the public.

Nurses are the most fundamental aspect of healthcare. No healthcare system can survive without the assistance of nurses. Treatments in the hands of these angels are vital for healthcare and in turn for the country as well. Even amid the pandemic, several nurses have taken double, triple shifts just to attend the sick while hospitals are flooded with patients.

Pictured: IGMH Nurses

Hospitalized patients are always cared for by nurses. In the middle of all the sickness, providing care and improving conditions during extremely painful times and in all the stages in between, nurses are always there with the patient.

Although doctors might be the main health professional calling the shots, their job is entirely made possible by nurses. Their diagnosis should be followed by treatments by nurses to recover from any sickness. Due to the time spent caring for the patient, nurses can easily identify the current condition of the patient and give insight to doctors too.

Being a nurse requires both physical and emotional strength. Nurses handle almost everything no matter how gruesome it is. Many situations that nurses have to go through at work include making quick decisions, being able to remain calm in order to handle the chaos around them, and making life-changing decisions.

Pictured: Oath-taking ceremony at School of Nursing, Maldives National University (MNU)

They provide support and help those who are less fortunate. Even helping out their high-risk colleagues when it comes to duty. Taking on several work shifts to cover for their pregnant colleagues amid the ongoing pandemic is normal for them. Despite the demanding nature of the career, nurses don’t see themselves as heroes, are down to earth and strong-minded.

There are hundreds of health care workers—physicians, nurses, technicians, other health care professionals, and hospital support staff, as well as first responders facing the challenge and risking themselves so their loved ones and others can stay safe. We all have a loved one working in the frontline caring for patients with COVID-19, while often ill-equipped and poorly prepared, risking their own lives to save the lives of others.

It is important that we take a moment to honour their commitment, dedication and professionalism.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives