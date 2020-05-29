UK travel firm confirms post-COVID tourism demand for Maldives

United Kingdom (UK)-based travel firm ‘Kuoni’ reported a significant uptick in the demand for 2021 travel bookings to the Maldives, reflecting a view of the world post the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Kuoni’s Managing Director, 56 per cent of the company’s overall holiday bookings are to the island destination and are all reservations made for 2021.
Derek said, “bookings for the Maldives are outperforming every other destination we sell around the world”, adding that, “The Maldives has always been our best-seller but it’s soaring even further ahead”.
On May 31, the Ministry of Tourism released a statement declaring that the country would be reopening its borders for visitors in July 2020, four months after Maldives’ virus-prompted travel ban.
Minister of Tourism Ali Waheed previously stated that the Maldives cannot keep its borders closed for long, confirming that government was already engaging with the relevant industry stakeholders to compile a ‘Guideline for Restarting Maldives Tourism’.
