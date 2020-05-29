Maldives To Welcome All Nationalities To Its Shores

The Maldives will welcome travellers from all nationalities to its shores from July, Tourism Ministry confirmed.

Guests will be given visa on arrival and will not be charged with any additional fees upon entry.

The Ministry further revealed that there will not be any mandatory quarantine for travellers and won’t be charged with any additional costs. Travellers will also be offered with better and exclusive holiday packages starting from July.

The Maldives kicked off tourism with “Maldives, The Sun Will Shine Again” campaign on 8th June welcoming travellers back to its crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches again.

