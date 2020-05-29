China Donates Materials Towards the Covid-19 Relief Efforts

The Government of China has donated essential personal protective materials to support the Government of Maldives in its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The donation includes essential personal protective equipment (PPE) including, medical protective face masks, surgical masks, disposable coverall and medical goggles. This timely donation will be an added boost to increase the capacity of the frontline team fighting to combat the community spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives.

The Government of Maldives expresses its gratitude to the Government and the people of China for the continued support and goodwill extended to the Government and people of the Maldives at this challenging time.

China has remained steadfast in its support to the Maldives in the relief efforts, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Maldives. Earlier, the Maldives received a large number of relief materials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Chinese Companies and well-wishers, which include Alibaba Foundation/ Jack Ma Foundation, China Merchants Port Group Co.Ltd, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co. Ltd, Dongfang Electric International Corporation, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, China Communications 2nd Navigational Bureau 2nd Engineering Co. Ltd and Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

The Government of Maldives also expresses sincere gratitude to the Chinese companies in the Maldives, for the significant support extended towards the Government’s efforts in responding to COVID-19.

