President’s Office Reveals Details of National Awards 2020

The President’s Office has disclosed the details related to the winners of this year’s National Awards.

According to the President’s Office, 14 individuals will be presented with the National Award of Honour. The National Award of Recognition will be given to 24 individuals.

The President’s Office stated that 6 of the 14 winners of the National Award of Honour were recipients the National Award of Recognition in previous years.

The winners were selected by the National Awards Committee, established by the President.

Moreover, 20 individuals will receive the President’s National Award for Special Achievement this year. The recipients of these awards were selected by the Specials Achievement Awards Committee, also established by the President for the task.

13 of these individuals are those who had achieved the highest rank in their course at their higher education institution, while 6 are individuals who had achieved the highest position in an international competition or exhibition. One individual who had achieved exceptional distinction in completing studies at MQA rank 10 will also be presented with the award.

Furthermore, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be conferring special medals to four individuals who have memorized the Holy Quran entirely while attaining the highest grade.

The awards will be presented to the winners by the President today, during a special function to commemorate this year’s National Unity Day, at Republic Square in Malé City.

The ceremony will also include a moment of silence in remembrance of those who were lost or had lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami disaster.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives