‘I Choose Local’ Campaign Cycle Begins, In Anticipation of 3rd Authentic Maldives Store Launch

With plans to open a third outlet in Male’, Authentic Maldives by Business Center Corporation (BCC) is gearing up to hold a campaign cycle from 25th of December 2020 till 23rd March 2021, at the Centro Mall located in Hulhumale’. The main objective is to kickstart a nationwide campaign to promote local businesses and products. The campaign will feature pop-up events showcasing local products from various categories and build awareness on local products through educational and informative podcasts and interviews.

The highlight of the campaign would be the special features by different local entrepreneurs. It is expected that through these networking experiences, awareness can be built among the community concerning the challenges small businesses are faced with and the benefits to the economy when communities support their local businesses.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take part in lucky draws throughout the campaign and win exciting awards all geared towards promoting local products. Alongside this, various social media contests would be run on the Authentic Maldives social media pages to increase public engagement for the event.

The ‘I Choose Local’ campaign is set to bring together and widen the scope of business for both Authentic Maldives and entrepreneurs alike, hoping to showcase the limitless potential of local entrepreneurship and break the glass ceiling to ring in and define a new age of local business.

Business Center Corporation is a State-owned Enterprise incorporated in 2017, as the implementing body for SME development projects initiated by the Ministry of Economic Development. BCCs main objective is to create an enabling and inclusive business environment for SMEs through the provision of services and platforms geared towards assisting small businesses to sustain, scale and grow.

Under this objective, BCC established the Authentic Maldives Shop, the first of its kind local souvenir shop targeted for the tourist market at the Velana International Airport Duty-Free. The shop showcased products from over 60 individual suppliers ranging from home-based workers to locally established brands. Riding on the success of the shop, BCC opened the second Authentic Maldives Shop at Hulhumale Centro Mall targeting both tourists and locals to buy local authentic products.

