Dhiraagu Recognises 65 Individuals for their Long-Term Service to the Company

Dhiraagu has hosted a virtual event to recognise 65 individuals who have served the company for the last 10, 15 and 25 years.

Due to the current pandemic, the usually grand event was hosted virtually this year in the presence of over 200 staff across all Dhiraagu Regional Operating Centres. Health and safety remain to be one of the top priorities of the company hence, physical gatherings are not encouraged or practised. Nonetheless, we do not miss out on any opportunity to recognize our biggest assets – our staff, for their unwavering commitment and loyalty they have shown towards the company. Their incredible journey truly serves as an inspiration for future generations.

Dhiraagu CEO and Managing Director Mr Ismail Rasheed graced the event and congratulated all the staff who received the awards in recognition of their great contributions over the years. Additionally, he thanked the families of the staff for their patience while their loved ones continued to connect the nation tirelessly.

As 65 hard-working employees reached a major milestone in their careers, their experiences were shared with the team with much joy and pride. Across multiple disciplines, these members of staff have enriched the lives of the many people living in the Maldives.

Dhiraagu continues to retain and empower staff as we value their incredible passion, hard work and commitment they put to make sure our customers stay connected.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives