Ministry of Tourism Recognizes Maldives First Butler Academy

The Maldives has registered its first Butler Academy, to develop and specialize professionals in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Ministry of Tourism officially recognized the Maldives Butler Academy today with an agreement signing, at a special function held at the Ministry of Tourism.

On behalf of the Ministry, the Minister of Tourism, Honorable Dr Abdulla Mausoom signed the agreement while Mohamed Yamany, the Principal and Trainer of Maldives Butler Academy signed on behalf of the institute.

This initiative was taken in accordance with the Maldivian Government’s efforts to improve and provide opportunities for the locals here in the Maldives and assist them in growing in their respective careers.

Tourism Minister expressed his gratitude on the initiative taken by Maldives Butler Academy to provide certified courses for hospitality and tourism professionals.

Minister of Tourism, Honorable Dr Abdulla Mausoom

“This initiative will be a game-changer to the tourism industry. As part of the Ministry’s master plan to provide more opportunities for locals, we believe the Maldives Butler Academy will assist us in producing top-level butlers for the industry. The Ministry intends to introduce new tourism sectors to the Maldives such as real estate tourism and private island tourism under the new act. Hence, there is a need for more local certified butlers as we want more locals to be involved in higher-paying positions,” said the Tourism Minister.

The Minister also noted that the Ministry of Tourism endorse the trained butlers and discussion are taking place with the Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA) to get an approved certification level.

Mohamed Yamany, the Principal and Trainer of Maldives Butler Academy

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Yamany said that each year there is a number of butler training conducted by foreign firms whose programs are more designed towards city hotels hence there is a need for a butler training program that is personalized to the resorts in island destinations. The butler training course by Maldives Butler Academy has been designed with the input of many of the veterans of the Maldives Hospitality Industry. Through this academy, we hope to accentuate the growth of Butlers in the Maldives, providing structure to training that helps the talented hoteliers to take the step to the next level in personalized service.

Maldives Butler Academy is an initiative of Mohamed Yamany who has almost two decades of extensive hospitality experience from various International Hotel Brands such as Soneva, Six Senses, Four Seasons and Anantara to name a few. He has worked in locations like Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives.

Yamany handled Learning and Development, Quality Management, Operational Excellence and recently overall Human Resources Operation. He also did Lectures at the Maldives National University and has conducted training such as Time Management, Coaching and Leadership Development both at resorts and colleges in the Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives