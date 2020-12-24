Ace Travels Maldives & Ace Aviation Services Maldives Sweeps at SATA 2020

Ace Aviation Services Maldives, the General Sales Agent for SriLankan Airlines in the Maldives and sister company Ace Travels Maldives clinched 3 key awards at this year’s virtual edition of South Asian Travel Awards held on December 15, 2020. Ace Aviation Services Maldives was awarded as the “Leading GSA Service Provider” and Ace Travels Maldives for both the categories, “Leading PSA Service Provider” and “Leading Outbound Travel Agent”.

The Country Manager of Ace Aviation Services Maldives and Ace Travels Maldives, Mr Roshan Madurawala said, “We are thrilled to once again be recognized by the reputable South Asian Travel Awards for these prestigious awards. For the last four consecutive years, Ace Aviation Services Maldives has won the award for the category of Leading GSA Service Provider and we have prided ourselves in becoming the number one travel and tourism operations company in the Maldives, so it is an honour to receive this recognition.

This year has been a challenging year for all markets due to the impacts of the COVID‐19 pandemic – in particular, the travel trade is a major sector that has been drastically affected. Despite the situation, Ace Travels Maldives and Ace Aviation Services Maldives continued with their normal businesses adhering to the health guidelines during the pandemic. The ‘new normal’ work pattern was initiated by both the companies at the initial stage of the pandemic. The key idea was to help the stranded passengers to get them back to their families and assist the requirements of corporate clientele.”

SriLankan Airlines has been the only international carrier to operate to the Maldives during the lock‐down period.

“Ace Aviation Services Maldives as the General Sales Agent played a vital role ‐ with all the challenges that our team faced, we managed to uplift the majority of the stranded passengers swiftly. Pre-opening of the Maldives’ border, SriLankan Airlines operated nearly 100 flights – with the efforts of our teams at Ace Aviation Services Maldives and Ace Travels Maldives, we moved over 4,400 customers to different parts of the globe. I highly appreciate all the efforts of each and every team member that supported us. We were actively available 24/7 at crisis level where passengers and corporates really required our services,” Roshan further added.

Launched in 2016 by Maldives premier event management company Highrise, SATA is the first‐ever regional travel awards endorsed by multi-national associations, providing the tourism sector of the South Asian region with recognition towards their facilities and service excellence. It aims to encourage and raise service standards in the region’s tourism industry.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives