Shop Till You Drop! Enjoy Up to 50% Off at the Sonee Sports Year End Sale

Maldives’ largest sporting goods retailer, Sonee Sports is offering customers up to 50% off at their Year-End Sale.

Browse from well-known sportswear brands like Adidas, ASICS, and Reebok. The sale also offers apparel from Billabong, Levis, Mango, among many others.

But wait, there’s more! MINISO Maldives is also offering up to 30% off on its products as part of its Year-End Sale. MINISO is a Japanese-inspired lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices.

To check out what’s on offer, visit: https://soneesports.com/collections/sale

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives