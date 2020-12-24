MoU Signed for an Alliance in Advocating for Maldives’ Construction Industry

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Maldives National Association of Construction Industry, Architects Association Maldives, Association of Civil Engineers and Contractors Association.

The MoU, signed on Thursday, was for the entities to join together in an alliance to advocate, represent and promote the construction industry of Maldives.

It is expected that the MoU will bring positive changes to the construction industry, and empower those involved in it.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives