Business

MoU Signed for an Alliance in Advocating for Maldives’ Construction Industry

23 hours ago
Add Comment
6 Views
1 min read

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Maldives National Association of Construction Industry, Architects Association Maldives, Association of Civil Engineers and Contractors Association.

The MoU, signed on Thursday, was for the entities to join together in an alliance to advocate, represent and promote the construction industry of Maldives.

It is expected that the MoU will bring positive changes to the construction industry, and empower those involved in it.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x