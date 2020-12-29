17 Children in State Care Moved to “Amaan Veshi” in B. Eydhafushi

17 children in state shelters in Villimale’ and Hulhumale’ have been moved to the “Amaan Veshi” in B. Eydhafushi.

Minister of Gender, Aishath Mohamed Didi accompanied the children on their journey to Eydhafushi on a Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) seaplane on 24th December 2020.

According to Ministry of Gender, Family and Social Services, the children were moved to the facility in Eydhafushi to provide them the opportunity to grow up in a family centric environment and community.

The “Amaan Veshi” in Eydhafushi is the first of a new community centric model of shelter developed with the involvement of both relevant authorities and local community.

Gender Ministry said that as past of government’s policy to have all children grown up with love and care in a family environment, this initiative intends to provide the opportunity for the children taken into state custody to grow up in a community like other children.

Moreover, a limited number of children will be housed in these shelters to ensure that they receive the special attention and care they require.

Currently, the Fiyavathi in Hulhumale houses 130 children while Kudakudhinge Hiyaa in Villimale’ houses 50 children.

Children taken into state custody are assigned to the two shelters based on their age, which leads to siblings and other family members being separated.

Under the “Amaan Veshi” model, children from the same family will be housed together and that they will also be integrated with other families in the community, according to Gender Ministry.

In addition to Eydhafushi’s facility, the “Amaan Veshi” model shelters are being developed in four additional region.

