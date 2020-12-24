4 Islands to Be Leased for Tourism Development

The Ministry of Tourism has announced that it is planning to lease four islands of the Maldives for tourism purposes.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Ministry said that the four islands will be leased from four different atolls. The islands are to be announced on December 27.

The government has previously announced 29 islands to be leased for tourism purposes in 2019, during the tenure of Ali Waheed as Tourism Minister.

The government estimates that the new islands, once developed, will come with a bed capacity of 13,720.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives