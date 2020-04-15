President In An Emotional Appeal, Urged Public to Stay United

President Ibrahim Solih in an emotional appeal has urged the public to stay united and patient as he warned the community spread of COVID-19 in the Greater Male’ City area.

A local residing in Male’ city has been tested positive for COVID-19, and with this, the fear of community spread has overtaken the city.

Hence the President has appealed everyone to be calm and to show unity and empathy.

President assured that the government has been preparing for all possible scenarios, including the community spread of the virus from the first week of January. President Solih said, ” We are ready for a situation like this”.

He also assured that the government’s first priority is to safeguard the safety, health, and well-being of the people. In addition to that, he said that the government will be taking all necessary measures to contain the spread.

“The most important step we can take against this disease, which has no cure yet, is to stay home and wash our hands regularly, as instructed by health experts,” he said.

The government has declared a 24-hour lockdown in the Greater Male’ City area, as the authorities conduct contact tracing in the congested Male’ City.

The government has already shut down the government offices and educational institutes for three weeks now, in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

