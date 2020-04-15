Government Announces 24 Hour Lockdown on Male’ City

Director-General of Public Health, Maimoona Aboobakuru, has today (15th April), issued an order for a 24-hour lockdown on Male’ City, following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the capital.

An announcement issued by HPA said no persons will be allowed to enter or exit Male’, Villimale’, Hulhumale’, Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu for 24 hours effective immediately, until further notice.

Public transport including ferries and buses will also cease its operations during this period. No vehicles or persons will be allowed on the streets of Male’ city during the lockdown. Maldives Police Services has urged all residents to return home before 3.30 pm.

HPA said the restrictive measures do not apply to police and MNDF officers, those working in health care facilities and their vehicles, ambulances, persons and medias holding a pass issued by the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

Health Protection Agency confirmed the positive case in Male’ city earlier today, the individual is transferred to an isolation facility. It is also the first positive case from an inhabited island in the country.

This marks the sixth Maldivian to test positive for COVID-19, and the 21st confirmed case in the Maldives.

However, 16 out of the 20 have made full recoveries. Two Maldivian patients are being treated at designated quarantine facilities, whilst another two had been repatriated to their home country of Italy.

