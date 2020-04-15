Maldivian Temporarily Halts All Its Domestic Operations

The national airline, Maldivian has temporarily ceased its domestic operations following the 24-hour lockdown in the capital Male’ city.

Director-General of Public Health, Maimoona Aboobakuru, issued the order for lockdown due to the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the capital.

This marks the sixth Maldivian to test positive for COVID-19, and the 21st confirmed case in the Maldives. HPA informs that 16 out of the 20 have made full recoveries. Two Maldivian patients are being treated at designated quarantine facilities, whilst another two had been repatriated to their home country of Italy.

Maldivian informs that until further instructions by the Health Protection Agency (HPA), all its domestic flights will be grounded indefinitely.

The airline has been working with the authorities in conducting repatriation flights for Maldivians stranded abroad in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

