The Hawks Donates Face Masks

The Hawks has stated that they will be donating 7,500 masks to the Elderly, front line Health Workers and Police.

Maldives has confirmed its first local case of COVID-19 in the capital city Male’. Two more cases have been confirmed from the contact tracing of the initial patient.

The government has declared a 24-hour lockdown as the authorities continue the work of contact tracing to identify further infected patients.

The president has appealed to the public to stay united and to stay home.

