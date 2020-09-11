Ooredoo Maldives Signs as Main Partner for Maldives Virtual Tour

Ooredoo Maldives has signed as the main partner for Maldives Virtual Tour.

Maldives Virtual Tour is the breathtaking 360° virtual tours of Maldives offering next-level virtual experiences with over 2000 virtual tours of over 150 different islands of Maldives.

“We are pleased to partner with Orca Media Group as the Main Sponsor for Maldives Virtual Tour,” Ooredoo Maldives Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Najib Khan said. “Enabling 360° degree virtual tours of the beautiful islands of the Maldives is an innovative way to market the Maldives as a destination. With this project, we will be able to showcase the alluring beauty of the islands to travellers across the globe. We are pleased to support Orca with their great efforts to make this project a success, and contribute to boosting the tourism industry and reclaiming the economy of the Maldives in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With this partnership, Ooredoo Maldives continues to support the tourism industry in the Maldives. Ooredoo Maldives has also recently launched a destination Marketing Campaign – Visit Maldives Now, reaching its international network of over 117 million people across 10 countries to help the nation kickstart its tourism at a faster pace.

Maldives Virtual Tour project is scheduled to be officially launched at TTM Travel Summit 2020. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2021.

Maldives Virtual Tour is carried out by Orca Media Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC).

Source URL: Corporate Maldives