Ooredoo Maldives partners with Ministry of Communication, Science & Technology to enable Government Employees to Work from Home

Ooredoo Maldives has partnered with the Ministry of Communication, Science and Technology to enable civil service employees to access the government portals for free, enabling them to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees using Ooredoo’s SuperNet Fixed Broadband connections will now be able to access employee portals and online platforms to hold meetings and discussions required for their day to day work.

Regarding this partnership Minister of Communication, Science & Technology Hon. Mohamed Maleeh Jamaal has said “We are grateful for the initiatives being taken by our internet service providers at this critical time for the nation, with internet becomes an even more crucial part of our everyday life. We are grateful to Ooredoo Maldives for their quick action in providing free and secure connectivity to access government portals, enabling civil service employees to work from home via the Ooredoo network.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Director of Ooredoo Maldives Mr Najib Khan has stated that Ooredoo Maldives is continuously working with the government and other stakeholders to enable the digital lives of our communities and ease access to quality internet services. Noting the importance of government offices to provide urgent services at such a critical hour while ensuring the safety of their staff.

Ooredoo Maldives has undertaken several initiatives to support communities at this time and will continue to work closely with the government of Maldives, HPA Maldives and other key stakeholders to support the nationwide awareness efforts for COVID-19.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives