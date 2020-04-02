MIFCO Revises Business Hours in Male’ and Hulhumale

MIFCO has brought changes to opening hours of its stores in Male’ City and Hulhumale’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIFCO has changes its working hours in regard to the curfew set by the government and HPA to contain the virus.

MIFCO stores will open from Saturday to Thursday. All the stores will be closed on Fridays.

In the morning stores will open from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm. The afternoon hours will be from 13:00 pm to 15:00 pm. In the evening stores will be open from 20:15 pm to 22:30 pm.

Also, the company has ensured during this challenging time, they will maintain the supply of its products without any shortages.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives