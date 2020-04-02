Tree Top Hospital’s General Surgery department reinstates Colonoscopy procedure

Tree Top Hospital’s General Surgery department has reinstated colonoscopy procedure on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This procedure was led by Consultant Oncosurgeon Dr Mohamed Shifan and assisted by a team of experienced anaesthetists and skilled nurses.

Colonoscopy is a procedure that examines changes or abnormalities in the large intestine (colon) and rectum. This procedure can assist in the removal of polyps and also the extraction of other types of abnormal tissue samples (biopsies). It is a crucial tool in the prevention and detection of gastrointestinal disorders, including colorectal cancer.

At Tree Top Hospital, the procedure will be conducted by Consultant General Surgeons and assisted by a team of experienced anaesthetists and a skilled team of nurses. Our General Surgery team utilizes the latest technology and techniques to improve quality of care for healthcare services provided by this facility.

General Surgery department at Tree Top Hospital offers a wide range of surgical procedures to treat a broad range of health problems and conditions for individuals of all ages.

