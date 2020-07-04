Maldives Signs Two Contracts of MVR 28.3 Million with United Nations

Maldives had signed a Contract worth MVR 28.3 Million with the United Nations at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry stated that on behalf of the government of Maldives, the projects were signed by the Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, and on behalf of the UN in the Maldives, the projects were signed by UN Resident Coordinator Catherine Haswell.

The first of this partnership is reportedly funded by the Joint SDG Fund. This will be implemented jointly by the Government, UN Agencies, Civil Society Organizations, the private sector, and other partners.

This project will assist the operationalization of an Integrated National Finance Framework (INFF) process in the country and is of 2 years. The Ministry also said that with a total cost of US$ 1.4 million, this initiative is aimed at reinforcing the financial planning process and building the targeting of financing towards the priority areas of climate action and gender-responsive and equitable social sector service delivery.

This project will deliver progress benefits of long term to the Maldives and contribute towards the inclusive 2030 Agenda and the pledge of leaving no one behind.

According to the Foreign Minister, the second project is the successful joint resource mobilization by the Government and UN Maldives from the first round of the UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, amounting to US$ 360,000.This project aims to improve the national response towards vulnerable groups, by expanding mental health and psychosocial support services available to the population and by increasing the preparedness of the Home for People with Special Needs

The Government and UN Agencies will partner with Maldivian Red Crescent and other partners for the next 5 months for the successful implementation of this project.

Speaking at the event, Minister Shahid thanked the UN for its valuable support to the Maldives in providing necessary and timely assistance to the most vulnerable in the society, especially as the country enters the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the opening up of the borders and the easing of lockdown measures. The UN Resident Coordinator Catherine Haswell reiterated the UN’s commitment to assist the Maldives in recovering better from the impacts of the pandemic and accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

She also expressed hope that the partnerships signed today will allow the progress of strengthened policies to create more inclusive and resilient communities that leave no one behind.

As the Maldives seeks to build back better, the Government of Maldives and the United Nations endeavours to address the challenges to sustainable development and enhance the country’s capacity to meet the needs of the most vulnerable. The Government and UN will closely monitor the targets of the joint programs and maximize efforts to accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

