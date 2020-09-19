Maldives Discusses Ways to Increase Tourist Arrivals from China

On 14th September, Minister of Tourism Abdullah Mausoom met with Ambassador of China to the Maldives, H.E. Mr Zhang Lizhong to discuss ways to increase tourist arrivals from China.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Tourism, discussions were focused on further enhancing the cooperation in travel and tourism between Maldives and China.

China is an extremely important market for Maldives’ tourism. In fact, in 2019, the highest number of tourist arrivals recorded from a single country hailed from China, which was 284,029 tourists.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives