Ooredoo’s Offer Allows Customers to Consult with General Practitioners Free via oDoc

With the new offer by Ooredoo Maldives, customers will be able to consult with General Practitioners from the comfort of their homes via oDoc for free. The offer is valid until the end of September 2020.

During August, Ooredoo Maldives announced its partnership with oDoc – Sri Lanka’s leading telemedicine the platform, that connects patients with doctors for audio/video consultation and care with an aim of providing high-quality health care that is universally accessible and affordable to all.

The partnership was established to enable carrier billing service to Ooredoo customers, where they will be able to consult a doctor online and charge it to their phone bill or deduct the fee from their Postpaid or Prepaid package, eliminating the need to provide a credit card/debit card.

oDoc virtual clinic provides access to medical consultation from over 450 Sri Lankan doctors including general practitioners, paediatricians, psychiatrists, dermatologists, gynaecologists and many more. Furthermore, in the coming months, oDoc will expand their doctor profiles by onboarding Maldivian doctors onto the platform. All doctors on oDoc are fully qualified, registered and have at least 5 years of post-internship experience. Doctors on oDoc can also issue a prescription, if needed, to the patient’s phone bearing the doctors seal and signature after a thorough video consultation.

Using this offer, Ooredoo customers will be able to get a consultation from General Practitioners at no cost while they are at the comfort of their homes.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives