23 Members from Maldives Participates in Universal Peace Federation Conference

Universal Peace Federation (UPF) International Leadership Conference is a global peace conference where a panel of distinguished specialists from as many as 120 nations share their invaluable expertise and experience on every topic imaginable.

23 participants from the Maldives took part in the conference. This includes former Minister Dr Amal Ali, Ibrahim Shaheed Zaki, Elections Commission member Fuad Thaufeeq and Mohamed Hanim in the Sports field.

The theme for the International Leadership Conference (ILC) was, “Opportunity and Hope at a Time of Global Crisis: Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values.”

The conference was divided into eight major areas: heads of state, parliamentarians, religious leaders, women in leadership, the media, academicians, business investors, and youth and students. The conference took place virtually from 11th September to 13th September.

