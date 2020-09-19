Urban Farming Program to be Initiated by HDC

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has stated that preparations have begun to start the ‘Urban Farming Program’ in Hulhumale’ by next year.

The company further stated that the program is aimed to provide the residents of Hulhumale’ with the opportunity to earn an additional income while being close to family. The program will be conducted with the collaboration of Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Fisheries and Agriculture and UNDP. Managing Director of HDC, Mr Suhail Ahmed stated that preparations are ongoing to handover the plots and those who receive the plots will be informed soon where the procedures will start by next month.

The opportunity is open for 48 individuals where 40% of the slots are allocated for women while 30% is allocated for the disabled and youth and the remaining 30% open generally for all. Moreover, the participants of the program will be trained by HDC in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Agriculture before handing over the. HDC aims to start the program by the beginning of 2021 where the program is aimed to reduce the dependency for foreign food and beverage products and to develop such businesses within the country.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives