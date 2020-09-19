Dhiraagu successfully concludes webinar on ‘Paradigm Shift in Digital Healthcare’

Dhiraagu has successfully concluded a webinar on ‘Paradigm Shift in Digital Healthcare’ together with industry experts for healthcare providers. The webinar was hosted on Dhiraagu Evvun Platform and attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, Hospitals and Clinics.

The webinar’s keynote was delivered by Dr Adam Chee, who is an expert in digital health. He serves as the Chief, Smart Health Leadership Centre at the National University of Singapore. Dr Chee has more than 20 years of experience in health informatics, digital health, innovation, technologies, and business. His keynote examined the need for Digital Health Transformation, its impact on both health providers and patients as well as some best practices and recommendations for clinics who are embarking the journey of digitizing their healthcare practices. He also highlighted trends and use cases of digitization in healthcare both prior to and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhiraagu also took the opportunity to officially launch Magey Memo, a WebApp and cloud-based software that can be used to manage doctor’s scheduled and appointments. It is a fully functional doctor and outpatient management system equipment with real-time reporting, booking and monitoring dashboard. With Aasandha integrated into the system, clinics will be relieved from multiple entries into different platforms for Aasandha claim. All fees and deductions will be calculated before processing the payment, allowing an efficient transaction.

During the webinar, all Dhiraagu Business Solutions which are readily available were further highlighted. These solutions will help health care professionals to make their patients feel safe and secure while giving medical assistance.

The healthcare professionals who joined the webinar also had the opportunity to engage in a Q&A panel discussion with Dr Abdul Azeez Yoosuf, a Specialist in Internal Medicine with Post Graduate specialized training in the UK with NHS Hospital work experience. He is one of the most well-respected doctors in the Maldives with over 38 years of experience. He is currently the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of IGM Group of Hospitals. Together with Dr Azee, Ahmed Shinau Abdul Gadir, Manager Business Development, and Aminath Shooza, Product Development and Innovations Manager at Dhiraagu joined the panel discussion. Panellists highlighted the need for the integration of digital technology into all aspects of health and social organizations interacts and how it creates value for patients and beneficiaries.

COVID-19 has been argued to be the leader of digital transformation but Dhiraagu has proven once again to have ushered the country into the digital age and continues to lead the field by placing the premium value on customer experience and consistent innovation to enhance customers’ lives through digital technology.

Dhiraagu is committed to serving all our business customers beyond connectivity. As we are navigating through a new normal, we will continue to introduce smart digital platforms and solutions to help connect and optimize their operations for the digital age.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives