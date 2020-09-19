Auditor General Appoints Council Members For Institute of Chartered Accountants of Maldives

Auditor General Hassan Ziyath appoints the council members for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Maldives. The council was appointed at the special ceremony held at Auditor General’s Office.

With the Auditor General being the President of the council, under Article 37, (A5) of Maldives Chartered Accountants Act, the following members among the auditing and accounting profession were appointed.

Hassan Mohamed – Audit Partner at Crowe Maldives

Yaugoob Abdulla –Managing Partner at Prudent Chartered

Fareeha Shareef – Managing partner of FJS Associates

Malik Mohamed – Complex Director of Finance at Marriott International Inc.

The following members from Auditor General’s Office were also appointed under Article 37 (A4).

Hussain Niyazy – Assistant Auditor General of Financial Audit Services Division

Ibrahim Fazeel – Director of State-Owned Enterprises’ and Statutory Bodies’ Audits and the Chief Internal Auditor

In addition to this the council composed of Commissioner General of Taxation Fathuhulla Jameel and Financial Controller Fathimath Razeena.

The main responsibility of the council is to establish the institute via developing bylaws and standard operating procedures. The period of the transitional committee is four years. Once the transitional period is over a new council will be elected by the registered members of the institute.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Maldives was established by the President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on 13 September 2020, under section 3 of Law no:13/2020, the Maldives Chartered Accountants Act.

