Maldives Aviation Industry Veteran Mohamed Solih Passes Away

The Head of Safety, Security, and Compliance in Maldives Airport Company Ltd (MACL) has passed away on 04th April 2020.

Mohamed Solih has served in Velana International Airport (VIA) since 1979. He was also the Deputy Chief Officer in MACL. He has 40 years of experience in the aviation industry.

Our dear friend & colleague Mr. Mohamed Solih has passed away today. May Allah bless his soul & grant him jannatul firdous. As we grieve may Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss. We lost an expert & a treasure among us who will be missed and remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/iF4NM6F03a — MACL (@MACLmedia) May 4, 2020

He was very friendly and had a jovial personality. He was the Company Sergeant Major of Senior Cadets when he was studying at Majeedhiyya School.

MACL is a state-owned company, which was established on 1st January 1994. MACL is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the President of the Maldives. The Corporate Office of MACL is on the island of Hulhule’, the Republic of Maldives. MACL is also in charge of operating VIA.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives