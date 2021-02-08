GoAir to Operate Maldives-Hyderabad Direct Flights from 8th February

GoAir will operate direct flights between Male’, Maldives and Hyderabad, India starting from 8th February 2021.

The airline will operate 4 days a week on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flights will be as follows:

G8 4033 MLE HYD 1430 1730

G8 1533 HYD MLE 1130 1330

Tickets for the flights can be booked through Voyages Maldives, by phone or in person. Voyages Maldives is the appointed GSA for GoAir in the Maldives located on Chandhanee Magu, contact details are 301 8877 and [email protected]

GoAir is currently operating direct flights from the 3 prominent cities in India; Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore to Male’ on state-of-the-art Airbus A320 aircraft. Flights between Mumbai-Male’-Mumbai are on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Flights between Delhi-Male’-Delhi are operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. And flights between Bangalore-Male’-Bangalore are operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.

India was the top source market for tourism in the Maldives in the year 2020. According to statistics publicized by the Tourism Ministry, Indian tourists made up 11.3% of total tourist arrivals to the Maldives in 2020.

The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives