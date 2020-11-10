MTCC Signs for Projects in 3 Islands, Collectively Worth MVR 173.6 Million!

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has yesterday signed with the Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (MNPI) for three projects in various islands, collectively worth MVR 173.6 million.

For each of the projects, COO Shahid Hussain Moosa signed on behalf of MTCC and Permanent Secretary Ms Zeeniya Ahmed Hameed signed on behalf of the MNPHI.

One of the projects is towards implementing coastal protection at Hdh. Nellaidhoo. Project works involve the construction of an 870m rock boulder revetment along the shoreline to protect erosion. The value of the project is MVR 19.8 million and the project is to be completed within 250 days.

Another project is towards implementing land reclamation and shore protection at Aa. Bodufolhudhoo. Project works involve reclamation operations of 8 hectares; construction of a 1052m rock boulder revetment; a 180m breakwater and 110m groynes. The value of the project is MVR 78.5 million and the project is to be completed within 365 days.

The last project signed for yesterday is towards implementing land reclamation and shore protection at R. Ungoofaaru. Project works involve reclamation operations of 10 hectares; construction of an 1150m rock boulder revetment and construction of a 75m groynes. The value of the project is MVR 75.3 million and the project is to be completed within 240 days.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives