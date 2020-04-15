Corporate Maldives Publishes Second Edition of Corporate Maldives Magazine

Corporate Maldives has published the second edition of the Corporate Maldives magazine.

Corporate Maldives magazine covers special reports on different segments of the business community along with expert insights and opinions. This issue has a collection of stories on banking, trade, aviation, health and technology.

The cover story of this edition is based on the passed government budget for 2020. It highlights the key areas of expected growth, how the budget was allocated and what is the expected outcome of the leading income-generating areas: tourism and fisheries.

Corporate Maldives is the leading business resource of Maldives for coporate sector news, events and publications. The Corporate Maldives portfolio of products include:

Corporate Maldives “GOLD 100”

Corporate Maldives “Business Expo”

Corporate Maldives “Games”

Corporate Maldives Print Magazine

Corporate Maldives Online

Corporate Maldives is a brand of Orca Media Group.

Corporate Maldives April 2020 Issue: https://issuu.com/orcamediagroup/docs/corporate_magazine_issue_

