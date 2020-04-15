MITDC To Hold “Island Responses to COVID-19” Webinar With Island Innovation

Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation (MITDC) has announced that they will be holding the “Island Responses to COVID-19” webinar. This webinar is organized by the islands Innovations.

In this webinar, the different responses used by islands worldwide to tackle the pandemic, and the leadership strategies that can help to overcome the crisis will be discussed.

Some of the key speakers of the webinar include Mohamed Raaid (Managing Director of MITDC) and Anaitee Mills (Advisor to the Prime Minister of Jamaica).

“Islands Responses to COVID-19” webinar will be held at 21:00 hours on 06th May. All the interested parties can join the webinar for free.

