Majority Housing Units by Current Administration to Complete in 2023: Minister Aslam

Minister of National Planning Housing and Agriculture, Aslam stated that the majority of housing unit projects by the current administration, will effectuate and conclude by 2023.

Minister Aslam stated this, after the MP for Henveiru Hulhan’gu Constituency, Hassan Latheef urged Minister Aslam to answer certain questions as writing. According to Aslam, 10,294 housing units by the current administration are yet to commence. He has also revealed the starting and concluding dates for these housing units.

FDC affordable (4000 housing units) – 17th November 2020 – November 2023.

CHC High End (1155 housing units) – June 2021 – December 2023.

Premium Villa (78 housing units) – January 2023 -January 2025.

FDC Sino-Haido affordable (1700 housing units) – 2nd October 2020 – 22 September 2022.

Aiminadhy High End (100 housing units) – October 2020 – December 2021.

JVMI PNRC (162 housing units) – December 2020 – 2022.

HDC Council Housing (2000 housing units) – January 2021 – January 2023.

HDC High End (355 housing units) – January 2021 – January 2023.

Mixed-use Residential (744 housing units) – January 2022 -January 2024.

As stated by Minister Aslam, the two-room housing units built in Phase 2 under the current administration will be not less than 650 square feet in size, while the three-room housing units will not be less than 900 square feet in size.

When asked about the plans for the provision of plot/land for residents of Male’, Minister Aslam stated that 1474 plots are to be provided. This includes 1200 plots of 750 square feet from the Gulhifalhu residential area, 26 plots of 1000 square feet from Hulhumale Phase 2 along with an additional 248 plots of 1000 square feet.

However, dates for plot lease have not been announced yet.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives