Minister Shahid Express Gratitude for Oil Spill Response Equipment from Japan

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has expressed his gratitude to the government of Japan, for the oil spill response equipment handed over by the Japanese government.

Oil spill response equipment will assist to execute safe and fast operations in response to a possible oil spill crisis in the Maldives.

The equipment worth USD 2.8 million was handed over by Ambassador of Japan to the Maldives Keiko Yanai to Minister of Defence Mariya Ahmed Didi.

In December 2018, Minister Abdulla Shahid has signed the ‘Exchange of Notes’ contract, which provides a grant worth MVR 43.3 million to the Maldives, from the Japanese government. On behalf of Japan, this contract was signed by the ambassador to the Maldives from China, Kazumi Endo.

Japan remains one of the key bilateral partners of the Maldives and has contributed immensely to the development of education, the social and environmental sectors in the country. It continues to provide development and technical assistance to the Maldives during the COVID-19 situation.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives