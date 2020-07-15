TMA Proudly Transferred Majority of Tourists After Border Re-opening

The Maldives re-opened borders to international passengers on 15th July 2020, 110 days after closing the borders as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

As per data from Maldives Immigration, a total of 5245 tourists arrived in the Maldives from 15th July 2020 to 15th August 2020. Trans Maldivian Airways is proud to have transferred the majority of these tourists during this period from Velana International Airport to their dream resort and vice versa. TMA offers enhanced safety and hygiene to all its guests under the new norm.

TMA is considered to be the backbone of the tourism infrastructure in the country and has always played a pivotal role in enhancing and facilitating the growth of the tourism industry in the Maldives. As the tourist arrivals are increasing over time, TMA assures that it will continue to support the tourism industry with the transfers of the tourists, while ensuring flight safety, superior hygiene and comfort for the tourists.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives