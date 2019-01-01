HDC Hosts ‘Inclusive Transport’ Webinar on Hulhumalé Roads and Public Transport Management

Transport plays a crucial role in building a community and improving the quality of life. Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is hosting a webinar, ‘Inclusive Transport’, on Hulhumalé Roads and Public Transport Management Project.

The Inclusive Transport webinar aims to address traffic issues while introducing plans to decongest traffic and enhance public transport in Hulhumalé.

The project is carried out in collaboration with key stakeholders of transportation in Greater Malé Region.

Register before: 18 Aug 20, 02:00PM

Source URL: Corporate Maldives