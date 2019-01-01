Business

HDC Hosts ‘Inclusive Transport’ Webinar on Hulhumalé Roads and Public Transport Management

6 days ago
Add Comment
10 Views
1 min read

Transport plays a crucial role in building a community and improving the quality of life. Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is hosting a webinar, ‘Inclusive Transport’, on Hulhumalé Roads and Public Transport Management Project.

The Inclusive Transport webinar aims to address traffic issues while introducing plans to decongest traffic and enhance public transport in Hulhumalé.

The project is carried out in collaboration with key stakeholders of transportation in Greater Malé Region.

Register before: 18 Aug 20, 02:00PM

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of