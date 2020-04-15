“It Is Not The Time To Levy Taxes On Holidaymakers” – Tourism Minister

The Maldives has assured cheaper post-COVID-19 offers for holidaymakers with no plans of levying new taxes, according to Tourism Minister Ali Waheed.

He highlighted that it is the time to assure safety for the tourists when reopening the tourism industry.

“It’s time to travel again. It’s time to travel safe,” he said speaking at a webinar organised by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Minister Ali Waheed explained that the lucrative tourism sector of Maldives is hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maldives economic activities have come to a halt just like any other country and the government is now working on reviving it, the Minister added.

Tourism Ministry has drafted guidelines to open the borders and commence Safe Tourism. The guidelines have also been revised further after discussions with the industry stakeholders for the third time and will be finalized before June 1, the Ministry reported.

The Maldives sees to open its borders by July, depending on the situation.

