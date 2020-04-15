Daily Highlights – 25th May

Here are the latest news updates for 25th May

Maldives participates in IORA’s Virtual Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO)

A delegation from the Republic of Maldives participated in the Indian Ocean Rim Association’s (IORA) Virtual Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) – Dialogue Partner Engagement on COVID-19: Responses, Cooperation and Partnership.

The virtual meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) of the United Arab Emirates and the IORA Secretariat. It brought together senior officials from the IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to explore tangible responses to cooperate and assist the Member States in need.

he meeting also provided the opportunity to share COVID-19 success stories and updates on policy measures taken at national levels, including challenges encountered during the implementation of policy responses.

IORA is a leading organisation in the Indian Ocean Region, providing a forum for the Member States and Dialogue Partners to enhance socio-economic cooperation. IORA has 22 Member States and 10 Dialogue Partners. The Maldives formally joined IORA on 8 November 2019.

Gadhoo Fisherman dies at sea

After diving into the sea to catch bait, a young fisherman from GDh Ghadhoo passed away at sea.

The body of the 21-year-old fisherman was transported to Gadhoo on a speedboat, taken to the island’s health centre.

The exact cause of death is not yet established.

MVR 5,000 distributed as Zakat in Eydhafushi

B. Eydhafushi has distributed Zakat money to the needy in the island.

10 people have registered as recipients for Zakat payments and MVR 4,948 has been paid to each one of them, according to the B. Eydhafushi Council.

Council further revealed that they received MVR 49,485 as Zakat from 2,557 of its residents.

Council also noted that this year they received less in Zakat payments compared to last year.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives