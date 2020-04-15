Foreign Minister Receives Aid From Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s government has aided 100 metric tons of food items, medical equipment, and medicine towards the COVID-19 relief effort. Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Defence, H.E Mariya Ahmed Didi, and Cheif of Defense force MG. Abdul Shamaal received aid from the Navy Ship of Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister has expressed his appreciation and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen, the Government and the Navy of Bangladesh for its timely and generous support during this challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister Shahid assured that there will be no discrimination between Maldivians and Bangladeshi nationals, or any other foreign national in providing necessary healthcare.
Chief of Defense force MG. Abdul Shamaal has also expressed his appreciation towards Bangladesh Armed Forces, Navy and the Government for their cooperation and generous assistance.
Bangladesh’s military airline has brought 71 Maldivian students stranded in Nepal and Bangladesh.
Minister Shahid has said the Navy Ship in the Maldives harbour with food & medical supplies is testimony to the strong bond of brotherhood between the two countries.
